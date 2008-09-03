Waar je in augustus nog zorgeloos door het leven ging, daar word je in september met je neus op de feiten gedrukt De horoscoop voor maagd, volgens het tweemaandelijkse blad Talkies pagina 4 en 5 Foto AFP/NASA This image released by NASA and taken by the Spitzer Space Telescope shows the "bow shock" of a dying star named R Hydrae in the constellation Hydra. Bow shocks are formed where the stellar wind from a star are pushed into a bow shape as the star plunges through the gas and dust between stars. Our own Sun has a bow shock, but prior to this image one had never been observed around this particular class of red giant star. R Hydrae moves through space at approximately 50 kilometers per second. This bow shock is 16,295 astronomical units from the star to the apex and 6,188 astronomical units thick (an astronomical unit is the distance between the sun and Earth). The mass of the bow shock is about 400 times the mass of the Earth. AFP PHOTO/NASA/CXC/STScI/JPL-Caltech/UIUC/University of Minnesota =GETTY OUT=

