Premier Jan-Peter Balkenende (Photo Dirk-Jan Visser: Brussels: 20-06-2008) Press conference after the second day of the European Council in the Lipsius building; heads of state and government discussed security and justice issues, and the European perspective of the Western Balkans, undermined by the rejection of the Lisbon Treaty in Ireland. Here: Dutch Prime Minister Jan Peter Balkenende

Visser, Dirk-Jan