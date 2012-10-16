The art of stealing

The Kunsthal, literally meaning ‘art hall’, on the periphery of the Rotterdam city centre does not have its own collection and isn’t really a museum in the traditional sense of the word. The Kunsthal is dependent on artworks loaned by other art galleries and private collectors. Each year, 160,000 people visit the temporary exhibitions set up in three large rooms, collectively a space of 3,600 square metres.

At the Kunsthal there are no security guards at night – cameras and alarms do all the work. Mobile guards from the security company Trigion can be on the scene in twenty minutes if the alarms are triggered. The police are alerted too.

That night, Mehmet Karadurdu and Jordy Rook are driving through a rainy Rotterdam on their inspection rounds of the various companies that buy into Trigion’s services. At 03:20 they get a call from the control room. A burglar alarm has gone off at the Kunsthal on the Westzeedijk. Their PDAs show them the quickest route to the building. When they arrive eleven minutes later, the police are already on the scene. It had taken the officers just five minutes to get to the Kunsthal.

The Kunsthal is a labyrinthine building full of glass partitions, which signalled architect Rem Koolhaas’s international breakthrough. It is constructed so that some of the works are visible from the outside, like a kind of showroom. When they arrived, the policemen walked around the outside of the eccentric building. They didn’t notice that any of the paintings were missing. They were primarily looking for signs that would point to a break-in. There aren’t any, they tell the newly-arrived Trigion security guards. The officers ask whether they need to stay. No, if there are no signs of a break-in, they can go, the guards tell them. Nine times out of time it’s just a false alarm.

When Karadurdu and Rook enter the Kunsthal, the security system’s control panel tells them that various alarms have been activated in exhibition space 1 where for the past ten days 150 pieces from the Triton collection have been hanging. They try to turn off the alarms but don’t succeed. When they take a look in the room, the alarm on the rear emergency exit is blaring out.

The guards turn on the lights. They see the empty spots on the wall, the hooks and wires where artworks should hang. Karadurdu suspects that paintings belong there – next to the empty places are cards with information about the works, but the guards do not draw the conclusion that the paintings have been stolen. Perhaps they’ve been taken down momentarily for maintenance? The alarm on the emergency exit is ringing, but it is still locked and there are no signs of a break-in.

The control room call the emergency contact number they have for the Kunsthal. Building supervisor Gert-Jan Knoll picks up. Should some of the paintings be missing? Knoll doesn’t know and immediately gets Jan Moerer out of bed. He, in turn, hurries to the Westzeedijk, as he tries and fails to get hold of director Emily Ansenk.